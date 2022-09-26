Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $51 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 2.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.05. 31,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.