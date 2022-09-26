Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

