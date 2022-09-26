Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.33% of PDC Energy worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

PDCE traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $52.20. 55,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.