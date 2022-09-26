Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 806 ($9.74).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 535.80 ($6.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.64. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 530.20 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 457.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 14,672 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

