Lambda Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda’s genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

