Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.33

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 306408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.