Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$688,493.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total value of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,107.84.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$131.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.75. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

