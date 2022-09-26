Kin (KIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $352,994.00

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $11,960.00 and approximately $352,994.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,865,084 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars.

