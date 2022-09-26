Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 455 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.89. 49,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.