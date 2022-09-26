KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $21,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

