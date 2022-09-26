Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 3.5 %

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 237,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,465. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

