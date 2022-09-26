Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

