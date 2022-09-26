Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,700 ($93.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £489.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,879.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,479.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

