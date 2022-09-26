JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1,359.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,084,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 796,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $51.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.