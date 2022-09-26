JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,410

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,238.75 ($27.05).

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 30.77 ($0.37) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,191.23 ($26.48). 2,145,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £110.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 627.86. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,819.60 ($21.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,477.40.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

