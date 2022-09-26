JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

E traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

