John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.23

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 1243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
