John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.23

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 1243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

