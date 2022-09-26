JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $30.89. 1,065,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

