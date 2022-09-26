JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.49. 188,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,231. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

