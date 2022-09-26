JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.67. 62,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

