JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. 29,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,677. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

