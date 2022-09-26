JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Pool by 6.5% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Pool stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.22. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

