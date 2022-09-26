JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORZ traded down 0.06 on Monday, reaching 1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,875. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.36 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.30 and its 200 day moving average is 4.02.

Several brokerages have commented on CORZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.44.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

