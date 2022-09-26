JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core Scientific Price Performance
CORZ traded down 0.06 on Monday, reaching 1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,875. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.36 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.30 and its 200 day moving average is 4.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
Further Reading
