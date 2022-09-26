JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.54. 24,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

