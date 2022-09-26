JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.34. 37,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

