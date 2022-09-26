JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 7.55 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 105.90 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,232,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,512.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

