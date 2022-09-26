Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.04

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 96251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

