Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jabil Price Performance

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. 7,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

