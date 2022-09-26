ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ITT by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ITT by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,668. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

