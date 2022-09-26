iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.94 during midday trading on Monday. 14,947,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

