iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.88. 179,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,030. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.99 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

