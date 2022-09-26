iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $78.49. 5,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.