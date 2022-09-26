iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. 3,024,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,260. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

