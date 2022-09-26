iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 642.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

