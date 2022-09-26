iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.04. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

