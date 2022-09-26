iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

