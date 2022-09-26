iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,441. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

