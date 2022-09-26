Investors Buy Large Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical volume of 953 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

