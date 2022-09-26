Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,878 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 232,806 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 447,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.32. 34,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

