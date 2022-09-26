Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

