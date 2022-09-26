Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $393.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.43. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.