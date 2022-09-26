Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $5.92 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00031370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008935 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,682,995 coins and its circulating supply is 261,950,977 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

