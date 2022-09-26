International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.03

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 135081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

