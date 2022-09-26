Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.86. 194,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

