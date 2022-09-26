Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Insulet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

