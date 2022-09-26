Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.