Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
Insignia Systems stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
