Insider Selling: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO Sells 533 Shares of Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.