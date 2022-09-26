Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,008.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,296,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,688,863.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
