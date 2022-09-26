Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,008.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,296,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,688,863.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

