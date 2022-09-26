Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Purchases 37,037 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,245. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

