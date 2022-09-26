Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

Industrials REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:MLI traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 136.50 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.48. The stock has a market cap of £398.93 million and a PE ratio of 368.92. Industrials REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Industrials REIT

In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

About Industrials REIT

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.